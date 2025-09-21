From ‘good morning’ to AI: How WhatsApp is becoming the gateway to a billion Indians
Shadma Shaikh 11 min read 21 Sept 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
Forget apps like ChatGPT. In India, AI is entering people’s lives through WhatsApp—the very app they use for family chats and good morning messages. This quiet revolution promises unprecedented access. But what's the hidden cost?
Bengaluru: One morning in Bhopal, 52-year-old garment shop owner Ramesh Yadav unfolded a local Hindi newspaper to find a rather unusual notice from Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd, a power distribution firm. The notice had a QR code and a number advertised as a new way to pay his electricity bill—through WhatsApp.
