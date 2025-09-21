Tanveer Hasan, executive director at the Centre for Internet and Society, is of the opinion that the balance can never be achieved practically. “The state has many other important responsibilities to deliver and cannot realistically match the pace of Big Tech’s R&D," he says. “The sovereignty question is not always in building new technology, it is in making sure that for technologies with a public infrastructure element, the benefits for people are also hardcoded—not just the ease of doing business or margins for the service provider," he adds.