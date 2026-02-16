Market for apps, funding pitches to precede policy declaration at AI summit
In the absence of a binding international coalition and prevailing geopolitics, India’s biggest victory at the AI Impact Summit will be to showcase startups and private enterprises working on AI to global investors, and to attract global business for data centres and AI applications.
New Delhi: India’s AI Impact Summit, which opened on Monday with a series of high-level industry dialogues, is expected to boost funding and global collaboration opportunities for the country’s private enterprises, shifting focus away from a potential policy consensus among participating nations.