Market for apps, funding pitches to precede policy declaration at AI summit

The Bletchley Park Summit in the UK, the first of this nature, saw nations agree to set up national AI safety institutes that will push the barrier of progress on safeguards in AI products, Gartner’s Verma said. "While these institutes did come up, they did not become universal standards, as the development of AI is based on what private companies are currently undertaking. A policy directive, as a result, will be down the pecking order in India’s pitch for AI leadership to the world."