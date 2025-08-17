Inside India’s two-track strategy to become an AI powerhouse
Shadma Shaikh 10 min read 17 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Microsoft’s withdrawal of services to Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy, last month, exposed the risks of relying on foreign infrastructure. So, how are Indian startups going about building their foundational AI capacity? Their approach could be a model for the Global South.
Bengaluru: At Google’s annual I/O Connect event in Bengaluru this July, the spotlight was on India’s AI ambitions. With over 1,800 developers in attendance, the recurring theme echoing across various panel discussions, product announcements and workshops was that of building AI capability for India’s linguistic diversity.
