Inside India’s two-track strategy to become an AI powerhouse

Think of a migrant from Bihar working in a cement factory in rural Maharashtra, who goes to a local clinic with a persistent cough. The doctor, who speaks Marathi, shows him a chest X-ray, while the AI tool assisting the doctor explains the findings in English, in a crisp Cupertino accent, using medical assumptions based on Western body types. The migrant understands only Hindi and much of the nuance is lost. Far from being just a language problem, it’s a mismatch in cultural, physiological and contextual grounding.