Meta, Big Tech peers, Nasscom, experts… all thumb down India's AI draft rules
Shouvik Das 4 min read 07 Nov 2025, 10:44 am IST
The Indian government's draft AI regulations face a backlash from Big Tech and industry bodies, who argue that the proposed content tagging requirements are impractical and costly. They advocate a focus on the impact of AI content rather than its generation process.
Big Tech platforms, policy thinktanks and industry body Nasscom have termed the government's proposals to regulate AI content as expensive and impractical, suggesting that the new regulations instead focus on preventing harm from AI.
