India's B2B AI startups see sales cycles shrink as deployments pick up

Sales cycles for India’s business-to-business (B2B) artificial intelligence (AI) startups have started shrinking, as a growing number of companies move to rapidly embed the technology into their ecosystems.
While companies were earlier cautious and sought proof of concept, or a small pilot, to test whether AI tools worked before rolling them out across their operations, they have now moved past that hesitation and are deploying these tools much faster at scale.
“This year, we've been taking less than three months to hit production at scale with our enterprise customers,” said Ganesh Gopalan, co-founder and chief executive at voice AI startup Gnani. “Companies didn't want to do proof of concept projects anymore, they now want to do field trials in production.”