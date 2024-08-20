India’s generative AI startups look beyond ChatGPT-like models
Summary
- A new breed of ventures offers sector-specific AI applications that can be monetised early and help avoid competition with AI giants.
New Delhi: Sarvam and Adya.ai are two of India’s newest startups targeting the red-hot generative artificial intelligence market, but they are also among a new breed of ventures looking beyond large language models like ChatGPT. The reason: industry-specific applications are easier to monetise and help avoid competition with AI giants.