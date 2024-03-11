India Inc in a bind on whom to train for AI
Summary
- Domestic companies are grappling with selecting the right talent for AI training amid rapid technological changes and a lack of clear guidance, even as major IT firms invest heavily in upskilling their workforce to stay competitive
Bengaluru: India Inc is navigating the complex landscape of training its workforce in Artificial Intelligence (AI) amid client uncertainty, a shortage of readily available talent, and the pressure to maintain cost efficiency. Consulting firms say client uncertainty is a major issue, with companies struggling to decide on investments and specific skills required for their workforce to be trained in AI.