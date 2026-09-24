‘India is a key pillar’: Delta Electronics’ leadership meets PM Modi to chart next decade of energy transition and AI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Delta Electronics Chairman and CEO Ping Cheng and Delta Electronics India President Benjamin Lin in New Delhi on September 24, 2026. The meeting focused on Delta’s plans for India in key areas such as energy transition, AI infrastructure and smart manufacturing. The firm talked about its investment and growth trajectory in India as the nation aims to build up its digital and industrial capabilities.

The discussions included next-generation clean energy technologies and AI data centres and manufacturing, Delta Electronics said. The company also outlined plans to expand its local manufacturing capacity to meet growing domestic demand and support exports. India is investing in clean energy, data infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing, and this meeting is in this context.

Delta outlines India's growth plans Ping Cheng pointed out India's significance in the company's global growth strategy, said Delta Electronics. Delta's presence in the country has increased for over 20 years, and it still has intentions of building upon its local manufacturing capabilities.

The LEED Gold certified engineering and technology hub in Bengaluru, the company's R&D centre, will continue to be important in engineering and technology activities in India, the company said. Delta will also enhance its skills in the energy infrastructure, AI data centres and smart manufacturing sectors.

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Focus on hydrogen and clean energy Delta also showcased its solutions for clean energy to help India's transition. These include hydrogen energy technologies, its Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) and Solid Oxide Electrolyser Cell (SOEC) technologies.

These solutions are part of the company's overall efforts to create energy-efficient technologies, it said. Continuing Delta's clean energy business, the strategy is consistent with its mission to offer innovative solutions and energy efficiency.

Government assistance for growth At the meeting, Prime Minister Modi shared his thoughts on the strategic sectors brought up, Delta Electronics said. The Indian government also reiterated its support for the company's current investments and expansion in India.

Delta Electronics India's business is divided into two segments: power electronics, automation and infrastructure. It offers a range of solutions such as telecom power systems, renewable energy solutions, industrial automation, data centre and UPS solutions, EV charging systems, energy storage and rail transportation solutions.