‘India is a key pillar’: Delta Electronics’ leadership meets PM Modi to chart next decade of energy transition and AI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Delta Electronics Chairman and CEO Ping Cheng and Delta Electronics India President Benjamin Lin in New Delhi on September 24, 2026. The meeting focused on Delta’s plans for India in key areas such as energy transition, AI infrastructure and smart manufacturing. The firm talked about its investment and growth trajectory in India as the nation aims to build up its digital and industrial capabilities.

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The discussions included next-generation clean energy technologies and AI data centres and manufacturing, Delta Electronics said. The company also outlined plans to expand its local manufacturing capacity to meet growing domestic demand and support exports. India is investing in clean energy, data infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing, and this meeting is in this context.

Delta outlines India's growth plans Ping Cheng pointed out India's significance in the company's global growth strategy, said Delta Electronics. Delta's presence in the country has increased for over 20 years, and it still has intentions of building upon its local manufacturing capabilities.

The LEED Gold certified engineering and technology hub in Bengaluru, the company's R&D centre, will continue to be important in engineering and technology activities in India, the company said. Delta will also enhance its skills in the energy infrastructure, AI data centres and smart manufacturing sectors.

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Focus on hydrogen and clean energy Delta also showcased its solutions for clean energy to help India's transition. These include hydrogen energy technologies, its Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) and Solid Oxide Electrolyser Cell (SOEC) technologies.

These solutions are part of the company's overall efforts to create energy-efficient technologies, it said. Continuing Delta's clean energy business, the strategy is consistent with its mission to offer innovative solutions and energy efficiency.

Government assistance for growth At the meeting, Prime Minister Modi shared his thoughts on the strategic sectors brought up, Delta Electronics said. The Indian government also reiterated its support for the company's current investments and expansion in India.

Delta Electronics India's business is divided into two segments: power electronics, automation and infrastructure. It offers a range of solutions such as telecom power systems, renewable energy solutions, industrial automation, data centre and UPS solutions, EV charging systems, energy storage and rail transportation solutions.

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The company currently has manufacturing plants in Rudrapur, Gurgaon and Krishnagiri and R&D centres in Gurgaon & Bengaluru. Delta India also has 14 regional offices and has over 200 channel partners.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.