"We believe we built an AI super unit at Google DeepMind. We now have a foundational research unit, which Manish is a part of. Our team is part of that foundation research unit. We also have a GenAI research unit, focused on pushing generative models regardless of the technique -- be it large language models (LLMs) or diffusion models that gradually add noise (disturbances) to data (like an image) and then learn to reverse this process to generate new data," said Ajjarapu, who is part of the product unit and whose job is to “take the research and put it in Google products."