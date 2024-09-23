India leads global GenAI adoption, with 81% of organizations already implementing AI solutions: Report

A report from Elastic reveals that 81% of Indian organizations have adopted Generative AI, driving investments in AI initiatives. IT service providers are integrating GenAI for efficiency and productivity.

Livemint
Updated23 Sep 2024, 06:51 PM IST
A report from Elastic reveals that 81% of Indian organizations have adopted Generative AI, driving investments in AI initiatives.
A report from Elastic reveals that 81% of Indian organizations have adopted Generative AI, driving investments in AI initiatives.

A recent report from Elastic, a Search Analytics firm, indicates that 81 per cent of Indian organizations have adopted Generative AI (GenAI), positioning India as a leader in this technological domain. The study anticipates an increase in investments and budget allocations for AI initiatives in the coming years.

Reportedly, IT service providers are increasingly integrating GenAI into their core development processes. This technology allows developers to produce more efficient code, automate various tasks, and improve client delivery times, which can enhance productivity. By reducing manual input and offering code suggestions, AI has the potential to accelerate project timelines, prompting firms to evaluate the effectiveness of their AI upskilling programs.

Also Read | Arijit Singh wins case against artificial intelligence mimicking his voice

Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director at EPAM India, noted that the incorporation of AI into IT operations not only automates processes but also transforms engineering workflows. He highlighted that EPAM's upskilling initiatives focus on equipping engineers with skills in tools like ChatGPT and Copilot. Currently, about 4,000 engineers have undergone training in foundational prompt techniques, while over 2,500 have gained proficiency in AI-integrated Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Reddy outlined three key areas of focus for EPAM: AI operations, AI-enabled SDLC, and AI-assisted onboarding. AI operations are geared toward improving business performance, while AI-enabled SDLC uses GenAI to streamline project scope creation and modernize legacy systems. AI-assisted onboarding aims to facilitate quicker access to project information, enabling new team members to contribute effectively.

Also Read | Can artificial intelligence stocks avoid a dot-com style crash?

The emphasis on AI upskilling within IT firms is increasingly aligned with enhancing speed and productivity for clients throughout the project lifecycle. A comprehensive framework that incorporates GenAI solutions is essential for addressing significant business challenges, which includes establishing baseline metrics and providing hands-on coaching through workshops.

Elaina Shekhter, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at EPAM, emphasized the importance of a well-rounded approach to AI upskilling, combining a supportive toolkit for software development with initiatives to create an engaging learning environment.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 06:51 PM IST
Business NewsAIIndia leads global GenAI adoption, with 81% of organizations already implementing AI solutions: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    454.35
    03:55 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    10.15 (2.29%)

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    1.9 (1.25%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,323.50
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    -16.75 (-1.25%)

    State Bank Of India

    801.80
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    19.9 (2.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra

    63.07
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    4.65 (7.96%)

    Godrej Properties

    3,193.50
    03:51 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    204.8 (6.85%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,036.95
    03:50 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    66 (6.8%)

    Adani Total Gas

    836.10
    03:48 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    47.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,941.00-10.00
      Delhi
      76,093.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Ai

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.