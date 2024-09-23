A report from Elastic reveals that 81% of Indian organizations have adopted Generative AI, driving investments in AI initiatives. IT service providers are integrating GenAI for efficiency and productivity.

A recent report from Elastic, a Search Analytics firm, indicates that 81 per cent of Indian organizations have adopted Generative AI (GenAI), positioning India as a leader in this technological domain. The study anticipates an increase in investments and budget allocations for AI initiatives in the coming years.

Reportedly, IT service providers are increasingly integrating GenAI into their core development processes. This technology allows developers to produce more efficient code, automate various tasks, and improve client delivery times, which can enhance productivity. By reducing manual input and offering code suggestions, AI has the potential to accelerate project timelines, prompting firms to evaluate the effectiveness of their AI upskilling programs.

Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director at EPAM India, noted that the incorporation of AI into IT operations not only automates processes but also transforms engineering workflows. He highlighted that EPAM's upskilling initiatives focus on equipping engineers with skills in tools like ChatGPT and Copilot. Currently, about 4,000 engineers have undergone training in foundational prompt techniques, while over 2,500 have gained proficiency in AI-integrated Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Reddy outlined three key areas of focus for EPAM: AI operations, AI-enabled SDLC, and AI-assisted onboarding. AI operations are geared toward improving business performance, while AI-enabled SDLC uses GenAI to streamline project scope creation and modernize legacy systems. AI-assisted onboarding aims to facilitate quicker access to project information, enabling new team members to contribute effectively.

The emphasis on AI upskilling within IT firms is increasingly aligned with enhancing speed and productivity for clients throughout the project lifecycle. A comprehensive framework that incorporates GenAI solutions is essential for addressing significant business challenges, which includes establishing baseline metrics and providing hands-on coaching through workshops.

Elaina Shekhter, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at EPAM, emphasized the importance of a well-rounded approach to AI upskilling, combining a supportive toolkit for software development with initiatives to create an engaging learning environment.