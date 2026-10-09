India plans AI regulation: Deepfakes, user safety in focus as Vaishnaw signals paper

India is on the verge of taking a step forward in regulating Artificial Intelligence (AI), with the government expected to publish a consultation paper soon.

Union Minister of State for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that while the government is developing a more comprehensive regulatory system, the proposed paper will also invite stakeholder feedback on issues such as AI safety, deepfakes, user harm, and skill development.

According to news agency PTI, the consultation will help lay the groundwork for future AI regulations, Vaishnaw said. The step has been taken to address these concerns, including the potential for AI-generated content to be misused, cybersecurity threats, and the technology's impact on users. The government is also seeking a balance between safety and ongoing technological advances.

AI safety and deepfakes at the centre of proposed rules In the proposed framework, AI safety will be expected to be a major priority. It was time to ‘regulate AI’ and to develop a consultation paper on the risks of using AI, Vaishnaw said.

Another area of concern is deepfakes. AI-generated images, videos and audio can increasingly appear authentic, making it harder for people to distinguish fabricated content from genuine material.

Deepfakes could pose serious social issues by disseminating misinformation and influencing public opinion, Vaishnaw warned. The consultation will also examine broader risks related to cybersecurity, psychological harm, and user safety, PTI reported.

Also Read | Google launches Playground to create video games with AI, partners with WIF

India considers a ‘Techno-Legal’ approach to AI The government is looking at a mix of technology and law in protecting against such attacks, not just law. Vaishnaw described this as a “techno-legal solution”, suggesting that technical tools and regulatory oversight would need to work together.

He also emphasised the critical role of technology firms in mitigating risks associated with AI, including deepfakes, cybersecurity threats and potential impacts on users.

The proposed framework is likely to include industry consultations for the government to consider before taking any action. Such a development may contribute to the drafting of rules that address new risks without imposing unnecessary restrictions on the use and growth of AI.

Also Read | Boston Dynamics appoints former Amazon executive Rohit Prasad as CEO

Skilling and human impact to shape AI policy Safety and accountability are not the only topics to be explored in the consultation paper; skilling and the broader societal implications of AI will also be key considerations. It is vital that people are at the heart of the changes that the technology can achieve, Vaishnaw said.

The government will take the consultation's feedback into account when developing its wider AI regulatory framework. The paper is expected to be received within one month from Thursday, October 8, 2026, when the minister announced it.