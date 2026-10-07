India plans unified AI assistant for government services, awards contract to Bengaluru-based CoRover

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is planning to develop a unified AI assistant and bot platform, and has awarded the contract to Bengaluru-based firm CoRover.

DigiLocker is set to be the first government service on the framework of the agentic AI, Moneycontrol reported.

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The contract was awarded to CoRover by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), which comes under the jurisdiction of MeitY, after the company emerged as the high-ranked bidder during the process called quality-and-cost based selection (QCBS).

Another company which was in contest for the contract was Kyndryl Solutions, but fell behind CoRover with a score of 91.24 while the latter scored a perfect 100 and bagged the contract, the publication reported citing an evaluation document dated 24 September.

These were the two qualified bidders, and their bids were opened on 18 September. These were the only two companies that passed the technical evaluation.

Other two companies in contention, namely Cactus Technology Solutions and NEC Corporation India, did not manage to qualify for the final round.

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The title of the project is "AI/ML Project – Unified AI Assistant & Bot". It is being designed to serve as a reusable "conversational and agentic AI bot framework" or "bot-as-a-service" for various departments of the central government.

Digilocker to serve as minimum viable product The report also reveals that DigiLocker will be the first bot which will be built under this new framework.

It will serve as the minimum viable product (MVP), and among the use cases that have been proposed thus far, are sharing as well as fetching documents from source systems, managing these documents with a conversational user interface, and others.

The MVP will be delivered over an implementation period that will last for four months. The RFQ (Request for Quotation) has divided this into two phases -- foundation and go-live. The agency will subsequently provide operational as well as maintenance support for a period of 12 months.

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The RFQ also mentions that the project should leave the NeGD with a platform that is reusable and should not be built solely around DigiLocker.

It has also called for a layer for AI governance since the system is LLM-driven and agentic. This will include a version control for models and prompts, approval as well as rollback workflows, jailbreak defences, and so on.

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