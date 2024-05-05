‘India playing a key role in AI development, adoption’
Microsoft India president, Puneet Chandok, is overseeing the biggest AI adoption phase in history for the company
India, Chandok said, is playing a key role in global AI development Both enterprise and government sectors have a similar way of adopting AI technologies, he added
New Delhi: As the head of one of the fastest growing markets for Microsoft president India and South Asia Puneet Chandok expects India to be at the forefront of AI innovation, with over 500 enterprises being clients of Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI platform.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message