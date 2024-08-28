Also read | No way to tell a fake: AI images face reality check

Last year, New York Times sued ChatGPT creator OpenAI for allegedly using millions of NYT articles to train chatbots which now compete with it. In May, AI chipmaker Nvidia was sued by three authors for unpermitted use of copyrighted works to train its NeMo AI platform. In the same month, a professional model in India sent a legal notice to the Advertising Standards Council of India stating travel portal Yatra Online had used her facial features in an advertisement. In December, the Delhi High Court asked the Centre to respond to a public interest litigation against the unregulated use of AI and deepfakes. Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court granted interim relief to singer Arijit Singh in his copyright suit against AI platforms, which he said were violating his personality rights.