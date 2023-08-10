The Indian Army has secured a patent for an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven accident prevention system. Developed within the Army's research and development (R&D) division, this system is poised to enhance road safety and mitigate accidents.

Kuldeep Yadav has been credited as the inventor of this AI-driven accident prevention system. The patent application was officially filed on February 2, 2021, and the patent certificate, as shared by the Indian Army, indicates that it will remain valid for a duration of 20 years. The patent was officially granted on July 11.

The system's core function is to proactively prevent accidents by employing artificial intelligence. It primarily targets instances where drivers may be at risk of falling asleep while operating a vehicle. By promptly alerting drowsy drivers and addressing the hazard of accidents triggered by fatigue, the Accident Prevention System holds the potential to save lives and significantly enhance road safety, Outlook reported.

Before securing the patent, the AI-based accident prevention device was subjected to rigorous testing in the buses of two state transport corporations – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The device proved suitable for use in trucks as well, signifying its potential to contribute significantly to road safety beyond military applications.

Colonel Kuldeep Yadav's inspiration for creating this device stemmed from his leadership of a military unit in Manipur. Recognising the heightened risks of driver fatigue and accidents, especially in mountainous terrains, he conceptualized and developed this innovative solution. In 2021, over 1.54 lakh lives were lost in road accidents across the country. More than half of truck-related accidents were attributed to drivers falling asleep at the wheel.

The Indian Army announced this achievement through a tweet, highlighting the system's capacity to mitigate accidents caused by drowsiness-induced lapses in driver attentiveness.