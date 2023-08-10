Indian Army secures patent for AI-driven accident prevention system, ‘alerts drivers from falling asleep’2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST
The Indian Army has secured a patent for an AI-driven accident prevention system to enhance road safety.
The Indian Army has secured a patent for an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven accident prevention system. Developed within the Army's research and development (R&D) division, this system is poised to enhance road safety and mitigate accidents.
The system's core function is to proactively prevent accidents by employing artificial intelligence. It primarily targets instances where drivers may be at risk of falling asleep while operating a vehicle. By promptly alerting drowsy drivers and addressing the hazard of accidents triggered by fatigue, the Accident Prevention System holds the potential to save lives and significantly enhance road safety, Outlook reported.
Before securing the patent, the AI-based accident prevention device was subjected to rigorous testing in the buses of two state transport corporations – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The device proved suitable for use in trucks as well, signifying its potential to contribute significantly to road safety beyond military applications.
Colonel Kuldeep Yadav's inspiration for creating this device stemmed from his leadership of a military unit in Manipur. Recognising the heightened risks of driver fatigue and accidents, especially in mountainous terrains, he conceptualized and developed this innovative solution. In 2021, over 1.54 lakh lives were lost in road accidents across the country. More than half of truck-related accidents were attributed to drivers falling asleep at the wheel.
The Indian Army announced this achievement through a tweet, highlighting the system's capacity to mitigate accidents caused by drowsiness-induced lapses in driver attentiveness.
In November 2022, the Indian Army achieved another patent success by securing exclusive Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for a novel camouflage pattern uniform design. This milestone marked the Army's complete ownership of the design and camouflage pattern, thus establishing its sole authority over the use and manufacturing of this distinctive uniform. "The exclusive ‘Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)’ of the Design and Camouflage Pattern now rests solely with the Indian Army, and therefore manufacturing by any vendor who is not authorised to do so will be illegal and is liable to face legal repercussions," stated the press release.