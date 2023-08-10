In November 2022, the Indian Army achieved another patent success by securing exclusive Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for a novel camouflage pattern uniform design. This milestone marked the Army's complete ownership of the design and camouflage pattern, thus establishing its sole authority over the use and manufacturing of this distinctive uniform. "The exclusive ‘Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)’ of the Design and Camouflage Pattern now rests solely with the Indian Army, and therefore manufacturing by any vendor who is not authorised to do so will be illegal and is liable to face legal repercussions," stated the press release.

