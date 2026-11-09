Indian companies seek on-site security engineers as AI-led cyber threats mount

“Our contractual obligations and deal sizes have increased, and clients are giving us more business because our employees work from their offices. This gives us a better understanding of their internal requirements and upcoming needs, allowing us to customize our pitches and offer more products and services,” said Mohit Anand, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of cybersecurity startup Mitigata, an AI-native cyber resilience and cyber insurance startup. He cited the example of an IT professional initially deployed at a client organisation. What began as a single deployment eventually expanded into a larger engagement involving multiple products, compliance services and security solutions.