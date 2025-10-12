Inside India’s quiet new export: human intelligence for artificial minds
Shadma Shaikh 10 min read 12 Oct 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
A new multi-billion dollar opportunity is opening up for Indian professionals such as doctors, lawyers and engineers in the artificial intelligence space. But be warned—it is not for the faint-hearted.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: The difference between catching a foetal anomaly in time and missing it can be life-changing for the foetus and the expecting mother. These days, Kochi-based Raji Chandran, a medical professional who is well aware of this difference, is using her knowledge and expertise well beyond clinical practice—to educate artificial intelligence models.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story