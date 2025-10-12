Having spent five years training models, Bhasin believes the human-in-the-loop requirement isn’t going away anytime soon. “Earlier, we were teaching AI to recognize body parts: this is the liver, this is the brain. Now, we are teaching it to reason through complex cases," she says. “You may have trained the players how to play the game, but the coach is still needed. Every time the model gets better, our job just moves to a higher level of difficulty."