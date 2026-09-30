India’s $25 billion deep tech bet: Can it close the gap with US, China? Where will money be invested?

India is mobilizing a $25 billion funding pool to accelerate its deep tech start-ups, reduce reliance on foreign frontier technology and challenge the global dominance of the US and China, according to a CNBC report.

Deep tech is a broad term used to describe start-ups in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, drones and space tech.

Over the last decade, India invested $11.6 billion into the deep-tech sector, Rajat Tandon, president of the Indian Venture and Alternative Capital Association (IVCA), told CNBC.

But he said the figure is expected to skyrocket. He shared that the government has committed an unprecedented $11 billion under the Research Development Infrastructure Fund, which will be matched by venture capital and private equity fund managers. Three or four billion more will be added, making $25 billion available to be spent on deep-tech investments,” Tandon said.

Also Read | India has an opportunity to become the innovation lab in deep tech

From prototypes to unicorns Deep tech is a rapidly maturing sector, moving swiftly from early prototypes to real commercialisation.

Earlier this year, vibe-coding startup Emergent, space-tech pioneer Skyroot, and sovereign AI developer Sarvam all minted unicorn status, crossing the $1 billion threshold in their latest fundraising rounds.

Geopolitical imperative The funding push comes as the government has realised that frontier tech is becoming “very critical” amid rising geopolitical tensions, experts told CNBC.

Currently, the US and China dominate the global AI race. While Chinese technology is increasingly viewed with suspicion in New Delhi, the US is proving to be an unreliable supplier due to strict export curbs.

Anandamoy Roychowdhury, managing director of Crane Venture Partners, told CNBC that American tariffs and restrictions actually benefit India's domestic deep-tech segment by forcing the country to develop local capabilities before essential technology can be cut off.

That fear materialized recently when Anthropic disabled access to its new Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models for foreign nationals to comply with US export-control directives.

‘Candy store’ with a capital crunch For investors on the ground, the Indian market is proving irresistible.

Roychowdhury, who currently concentrates 80% of his $150 million APAC fund in India, described scouting the local ecosystem as feeling “like a kid in a candy store.”

It's a sentiment widely shared; a recent IVCA survey revealed that nine out of 10 funds in the country are deploying capital to deep-tech startups. In 2025, the sector secured a record $3 billion in funding, defying a broader slowdown in Indian startup investments, according to CNBC.

Yet a glaring gap remains compared with the United States, where deep-tech startups raised a massive $136 billion in the same period, said the report.

The primary hurdle preventing Indian deep-tech companies from catching up to their American and Chinese counterparts is a severe lack of domestic capital for long-gestation, high-risk projects. While early-stage ideas and talent are abundant in the country, scaling these innovations requires massive checks.