India’s AI leap: bridging the gap
The just announced National Mission on AI ensures that all the necessary building blocks needed by India to shape the future of AI for India and the world are in place.
Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government have been talking about ‘Making AI in India’ and ‘Making AI Work for India’ for some time now, there was a worry that the lack of powerful AI compute infrastructure could hold India’s AI ambitions back. After all, India did not have the big GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) farms that are required to train and run Large Language Models (LLMs) and Transformer Models, which form the core of Generative AI offerings.