India's AI market to reach $17 bn by 2027: Report
This growth will be fuelled by increasing enterprise tech spending, India’s growing AI talent base and a significant increase in AI investments
India has an AI-related talent pool of 420,000 employees, and this is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% till 2027
Mumbai: India's AI market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25-35% to $17 billion by 2027, according to a report by Nasscom and the Boston Consulting Group.
