AI
India's approach to regulating AI is good, says Andrew Ng
Leslie D'Monte 10 min read 24 Nov 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- There's a call for nuanced AI regulations that balance risk with innovation
Andrew Ng, the founding lead of the Google Brain team and former chief scientist at Baidu, juggles multiple roles as a teacher, entrepreneur, and investor. He is currently the founder of DeepLearning.AI--an edtech company, founder & CEO of Landing AI--a software provider for industrial automation and manufacturing, general partner at AI Fund, and chairman and co-founder of Coursera, besides being an adjunct professor at Stanford University’s Computer Science Department.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less