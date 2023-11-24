India's approach to regulating AI is good, says Andrew Ng

But AI today is also writing its own code. This has given rise to much confusion over what courses one should take, and what skills one should acquire. How can individuals and companies address this concern?

Fear of job losses is a very emotional subject. I wish AI was even more powerful than it is. But realistically, it can automate only a fraction of tasks done by the economy. There's still so much that Gen AI cannot do. Some estimates peg that GenAI can automate may be 15% of the tasks done in the US economy; at the higher end, maybe approaching 50%. But 15 or 50%, these are huge numbers as a percentage of the economy. We should embrace it (Gen AI) and figure out the use cases. In terms of how to think about one's own career, I hope that the 'Gen AI for everyone' course will help with that.