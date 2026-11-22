Throughout history, militaries have dispatched troops from their home base to the front lines, a tactic known as forward deployment. In the modern era, India’s outsourcing pioneers borrowed the concept to embed software engineers with foreign clients. Now, with artificial intelligence (AI) creating new roles and revenue streams, the country’s coaching industry is cashing in.
At least six institutes have sprung up in the past year to train so-called forward-deployed engineers (FDEs)—on-site specialists juggling AI and sales. It doesn’t come cheap: fees go as high as ₹4 lakh, backed by the lucrative promise of turning backroom coders into top-flight talent coveted by the country’s biggest tech services companies.