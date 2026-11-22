Throughout history, militaries have dispatched troops from their home base to the front lines, a tactic known as forward deployment. In the modern era, India’s outsourcing pioneers borrowed the concept to embed software engineers with foreign clients. Now, with artificial intelligence (AI) creating new roles and revenue streams, the country’s coaching industry is cashing in.
Throughout history, militaries have dispatched troops from their home base to the front lines, a tactic known as forward deployment. In the modern era, India’s outsourcing pioneers borrowed the concept to embed software engineers with foreign clients. Now, with artificial intelligence (AI) creating new roles and revenue streams, the country’s coaching industry is cashing in.
At least six institutes have sprung up in the past year to train so-called forward-deployed engineers (FDEs)—on-site specialists juggling AI and sales. It doesn’t come cheap: fees go as high as ₹4 lakh, backed by the lucrative promise of turning backroom coders into top-flight talent coveted by the country’s biggest tech services companies.
At least six institutes have sprung up in the past year to train so-called forward-deployed engineers (FDEs)—on-site specialists juggling AI and sales. It doesn’t come cheap: fees go as high as ₹4 lakh, backed by the lucrative promise of turning backroom coders into top-flight talent coveted by the country’s biggest tech services companies.
“First is that architecturally, the enterprise needs to be rewired,” said Raghav Gupta, co-founder and chief executive of Bengaluru-based FDE Academy, referring to the need to rebuild human-centric workflows into AI-led ones. “So, you need to understand the agentic architecture of software development. That is where the bulk of the technical training goes. Second is building AI systems, where coding is only around 10%, and the rest is building real-time agents. Third is the consulting part of things, which is more to do with business problem solving.”
An agentic workflow is a system where AI independently plans and executes multi-step tasks across software tools with minimal human oversight, such as automatically reading a client’s refund request, checking order history, issuing payment, and sending a confirmation email.
The ascent of AI has created fresh demand for engineers trained to work with emerging tools and applications, drawing in tech-coaching institutes. Forward deployment marks the latest frontier for the sector, which began by teaching foundational languages like C and Visual Basic in the 1990s, pivoted to mainframes and SAP software at the turn of the millennium, and later scaled up to full-stack coding and cloud computing as corporate data migrated online.
What do they teach, exactly? The courses cover building AI agents and tools, data analysis, sales, and English communication. Primarily, students train to glean data from a client’s legacy systems, clean it, and use it to build chatbots and agents that operate quickly at scale, often replacing numerous human workers.
The institutes Mint examined include FDE Academy, FDE School, Alpha Tech Academy Solutions (Atas), Bosscoder Academy, and Scaler. upGrad has tied up with the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bengaluru for FDE courses, while HCL Group’s edtech platform, Guvi, also offers such programs. Tuition ranges from ₹1 lakh to ₹4 lakh for roughly 10 months, often with no-interest EMIs.
Most classes are conducted online three times a week for about three hours, though upGrad, Atas, and Hyderabad-based FDE School also hold weekly in-person sessions. Participants are typically mid-career professionals with around eight years of experience, as the steep fees deter most undergraduates and beginners. Given the high bar for aspirants and limited seats, most applicants are turned away. The bulk of students come from information technology (IT) services companies: three out of five FDE Academy applicants work at firms like Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Wipro Ltd, and Tech Mahindra Ltd, Gupta said.
“FDEs are a skill which is now crucial as more enterprises deploy AI. Earlier, on-site engineers were all merely technologists and knew how to create a solution. Now, the demand is such that smaller IT services companies may struggle to train FDEs in-house and therefore may have to hire from the market. That is why such courses are gaining steam. How good they are depends on how the training mechanisms are,” said Aditya Mishra, chief executive officer (CEO) of CIEL HR.
The courses are riding a broader hiring boom. Cognizant aims to recruit 5,000 Frontier Certified Engineers and 10,000 Frontier Business Operators. TCS plans to bring in up to 8,900 FDEs, while Infosys and Wipro plan to hire 6,000 and 1,500, respectively. While the coaching firms advertise salaries as high as ₹99 lakh for these roles, the hiring companies remain mum on pay.
“I could pay for the programme because I had the option of an EMI,” said an FDE student who has worked for five years at one of India’s three largest IT services firms. “My colleague could not afford even that because our salaries are very low. Even a ₹5,000 per month EMI takes away a quarter of the salary,” the student said on the condition of anonymity.
With placement season starting in March, each centre has promised placement support.
Gupta said FDE Academy receives about 4,600 applications each month and admits fewer than 5% after four rounds of technical and communication tests and two rounds of interviews. It skips basic coding and expects students to hold a four-year degree plus foundational knowledge of math, AI, and cloud computing.
“The program is selective to ensure a high-calibre cohort. We believe you cannot make a donkey a horse. You can make a bad horse a good horse. Now, the game is to attract bad horses,” Gupta said.
He added that the fees are steep because the faculty includes former McKinsey and BCG executives working part-time. All six academies Mint reviewed list practising FDEs and sales consultants as instructors.
At least 50,000 students enrolled in each of the past two years, on average. It is not yet clear how many secured jobs, as placements for the earlier batches are still under way.
One student said the training prepared him for real client problems.
“This course is nothing like a typical coding course. The client simulation projects and the various workshops were very similar to what the actual job looks like. Building live AI agents and tools helped us learn what would be required of us,” said a graduate placed at a major tech firm last month, who asked not to be named.