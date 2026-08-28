India’s first AI-Quantum University: All you need to know about ₹730 cr campus coming up in Amaravati

India's first dedicated Quantum and AI University campus will come up in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh government said on Friday, 28 August.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the establishment of by NIELIT. The decision was taken at the Capital Region Development Authority meeting chaired by the CM.

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The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) university is run by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

"We have approved the establishment of India's first dedicated Quantum and AI University campus in Amaravati by the NIELIT, under the MeitY, Government of India," Naidu said in an official press release issued on Thursday.

The campus will come up on 8.5 acres in Amaravati with a proposed investment of ₹730.7 crore over five years, fully proposed to be funded through Government of India Grant-in-aid from MeitY, an Andhra Pradesh government press statement said. It will focus on Quantum Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductors and other emerging deep-tech areas, integrating education, research, skilling, innovation and entrepreneurship, it said.

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Programmes to begin from September Academic and advanced technology skill-development programmes will begin on the campus from September 2026 at a temporary facility at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, while the permanent Amaravati campus would be developed gradually.

The campus will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, diploma and executive programmes in Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication and Security, AI and Machine Learning, Data Science, Semiconductor Fabrication, Chip Design, Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI), Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), Embedded Systems and High-Performance Computing, the statement said.

Advanced Research and Innovation Infra A key facility will be the Quantum Research, Innovation and Incubation Block (QRIIB), spread across approximately 1.2 lakh square feet, with infrastructure for quantum computing and communication, quantum photonics, quantum security, cryogenic systems, high-performance computing, cleanrooms, nano-fabrication, semiconductor technologies, chip design, data centres and start-up incubation.

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This infrastructure will enable students, researchers, start-ups and industry to collaborate on next-generation technologies and take innovations towards commercialisation, the statement said.

The project is expected to train around 8,250 learners over five years, including 1,650 through formal degree programmes and 6,600 through skilling and certification programmes. Annual intake is expected to reach around 3,913 learners by the fifth year, said the press release.

NIELIT proposes collaborations with IIT Tirupati, IIIT Sri City, Andhra University and JNTU institutions for academic programmes, research and technology development, the statement said.

We have approved the establishment of India's first dedicated Quantum and AI University campus in Amaravati by the NIELIT, under the MeitY, Government of India.

The permanent campus will include solar power generation, solar water heating, energy-efficient utilities, EV charging, scientific waste-management systems, smart classrooms, laboratories, hostels and a 500-bed residential facility, it said.

The initiative aligns with the National Quantum Mission, IndiaAI Mission and India Semiconductor Mission and aims to strengthen Andhra Pradesh's deep-tech talent, research, entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem, the press release added.

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(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.