Industry welcomes govt's move to amend GenAI advisory
Platforms equipped with AI, GenAI capabilities, such as Google and OpenAI, were told to obtain government approval before offering users services that enable the creation of deepfakes, the earlier advisory issued by the ministry of information technology and electronics had said.
NEW DELHI : The government’s move to amend its 1 March advisory mandating companies developing GenAI- and AI-based tools and features to take explicit government consent before releasing them in the market was welcomed by industry players, as they wouldn't now need to take any permissions.