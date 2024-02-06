AI
Inside banks of the future, run by bots
Leslie D'Monte 10 min read 06 Feb 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Summary
- Indian banks are using AI to reduce costs and risks. And GenAI pilots are showing promise
Bengaluru: When I set out to write this story, I wanted to check out the chatbots Indian banks use. My first stop was ICICI Bank, India’s second largest private bank by assets. I clicked on ‘Ask iPal’, the bank’s omnichannel bot, one the bank says can “redefine your banking experience" and is a “conversational way to make your transactions". The bot greeted and prompted me to ask something in English.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less