Inside banks of the future, run by bots

Many bankers don’t fully agree with theories that say humans won’t be needed at all, going ahead. When I checked with Deepak Sharma, who was the chief digital officer at Kotak Mahindra Bank till November 2023, he told me that instead of replacing humans, GenAI models will supplement human intelligence. He explained that banks are using training data to improve outcomes. A lot of call centre test scripts (scripts kept ready to engage with customers) are getting automated. “For training of contact centres where the whole call script gets fed into the LLM models, a human agent can decide whether to use or ignore the output. The continuous training of chatbots can result in a 94-95% accuracy," he said.