Inside the audacious plan to reopen Three Mile Island’s nuclear plant
Jennifer Hiller , Katherine Blunt , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 10 Nov 2024, 07:17 PM IST
SummaryAI’s thirst for energy sealed the deal between Microsoft and Constellation on the plant, where memories of a partial meltdown in 1979 still resonate.
At a small gathering for CEOs last year, OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman made a stunning pronouncement: Future data centers for some artificial-intelligence models would require as much power as a large city.
