Instagram slaps 'AI-Generated Profile' tag on secret AI accounts; label right or face reach penalty

Instagram is cracking down on AI-generated people profiles. The platform will change the title of its ‘AI creator’ to ‘AI-generated profile’ and will restrict the visibility of non-identified AI profiles.

The modification is intended to make it easier for users to recognise profiles that are based on AI-generated individuals. Instagram stated that the update is not about using AI tools for content creation but more about transparency in terms of a profile identity.

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Instagram adds ‘AI-generated profile' label Instagram has decided to change its ‘AI creator’ label to ‘AI-generated profile’. The new language is designed to help clarify that the individual depicted on an account was generated or substantially created with the help of AI, the company said.

The label isn't for all creators who are working with AI. If a real person is using AI to edit photos, make graphics, edit captions or otherwise make creative edits, they don't automatically require the profile-level label.

Undisclosed AI profiles could lose reach Instagram will restrict the reach of profiles containing AI-generated people that do not have the proper disclosure. This may mean that they are less visible in the areas where users look for recommendations, and they may have fewer opportunities to reach users who are not following them.

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Profiles that correctly disclose their AI-generated identity will not receive a reach penalty simply because they feature an AI-generated person.

The update is in response to users' feedback that they were uncomfortable with content that seemed like real people but turned out to be all AI-generated, Instagram said.

Existing AI creators can review their status Currently on Instagram, users who already have an account with the ‘AI creator’ label will be transitioned to the new one. Creators will also have the ability to see the designation and delete it once it is no longer accurate for their profile. Instagram will alert creators if it detects a profile that is AI-generated and can't find disclosure. Those creators are then able to add the new label.

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Additionally, there is an appeal feature to provide for creators who feel their account has been wrongly identified. Instagram has said that automated systems can be mistaken, and there is an appeal process for accounts that are incorrectly flagged.

AI-generated content is different from an AI-generated profile The new policy will distinguish between AI-assisted content and AI-generated identities. AI can be used by a human creator to edit, add a background, or create other elements in a photograph without creating an ‘AI-generated profile’. Instagram's existing AI disclosure tools can still detect individual posts made or heavily modified with AI. The new profile-level label is used when the user of the account is AI-generated or significantly AI-generated.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.