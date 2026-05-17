Intel-Apple deal: how AI boom and geopolitics are rewriting tech rules

A full circle



The deal also represents a key phase in Intel’s long ties with Apple. During the 1980s and 1990s, Intel was on the opposing side of Apple. It anchored the Wintel ecosystem (with Microsoft Windows as the operating system and Intel supplying the key hardware). Apple positioned itself as an alternative, relying on PowerPC chips developed with IBM and Motorola. That changed in 2005, when Steve Jobs announced Apple had shifted Macs to Intel processors. He said Intel’s manufacturing roadmap was better aligned with Apple’s needs, mostly in performance, heat management and power efficiency.