Intel-Apple deal: how AI boom and geopolitics are rewriting tech rules

Intel has reportedly signed a preliminary deal with Apple to make some chips for its devices. While the details are not yet clear, this reflects how the semiconductor industry is evolving, driven by commercial and geopolitical interests.
The deal is expected to benefit both companies. The partnership offers a validation to Intel's foundry business, a key pillar of its turnaround strategy. It also helps Apple diversify its supply chain, which has been increasingly strained by demand from AI chipmakers such as Nvidia. The agreement, in which the US government reportedly played a significant role, also highlights how deeply geopolitics is becoming intertwined with the global chips business.
Foundry validation
Intel’s deal with Apple could help the US chipmaker regain its standing in the sector. For many years, Intel was an industry leader, with its processors powering millions of personal computers. By mid-to-late 2010s, it lagged Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). TSMC’s factories now produce some of the world’s most advanced chips for companies Nvidia and AMD, as well as Apple. Intel outsources production of some of its key products to TSMC.