Intel ex-CEO Pat Gelsinger joins faith-focused tech firm Gloo, to help build AI chatbots that offer Bible-based answers

Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is joining religious-oriented tech firm Gloo as its head of technology and executive chairman. The company offers technology tools to Christian churches and other faith groups.

At Boulder, Colorado-based Gloo, Gelsinger will help the firm develop AI tools such as virtual assistants and chatbots.

Also Read | Intel’s CEO Departure Opens Door to Fresh Deal Discussions

Gelsinger's job at Gloo will be his first operational role since leaving Intel.

He left Intel last year after a clash with its board over his turnaround plans.

Gelsinger has previously served on Gloo's board as non-executive chairman since 2018.

The religious-oriented tech firm was founded in 2013.

Last Year, Gloo had raised $110 million in growth financing for an AI push. It is developing chatbots with a "safe search" option and answers grounded in the Christian Bible.

Also Read | Intel’s ousted CEO Pat Gelsinger to fast for 100k employees

Gelsinger will oversee Gloo's product and engineering efforts, said the company. “Technology has the power to connect, uplift and transform lives — but only when built with purpose,” Gelsinger said in a statement.

The former Intel CEO recently said that NVIDIA's AI GPUs are too expensive, reported WCCFTECH.

In an Acquired podcast at NVIDIA's GTC 2025 venue, Gelsinger was asked about how NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang came to realize how big AI actually is, and in response, he expressed that NVIDIA's current hardware stack is too expensive for AI inferencing workloads, WCCFTECH report said.

Chip industry veteran Lip-Bu Tan is new Intel CEO Recently, Intel had named former board member and chip industry veteran Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO.

The appointment, effective March 18, was made three months after Intel ousted CEO Pat Gelsinger, whose costly and ambitious plan to turn the company around was faltering and sapping investor confidence.

Tan holds deep experience in the chip industry as well as a longtime technology investor in promising startups. He was approached by Intel's board in December to gauge his interest in taking up the job, Reuters had reported.

Also Read | Corporate boards should not show CEOs the door prematurely

"Together, we will work hard to restore Intel's position as a world-class products company, establish ourselves as a world-class foundry and delight our customers like never before," Tan said in a letter to Intel employees on Wednesday.

"Intel is a company I have long admired," Tan had said, expressing confidence in turning the business around.

65-year-old Tan is a Malaysian-born executive who grew up in Singapore and holds degrees in physics, nuclear engineering and business administration.