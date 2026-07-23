Investors Are Getting Pickier With Their AI Power Plays

Not long ago, the artificial intelligence boom lifted pretty much any stock with a story to tell about serving electricity to data centers. Investors are getting more fretful about whether there will be enough power demand to go around.
Not long ago, the artificial intelligence boom lifted pretty much any stock with a story to tell about serving electricity to data centers. Investors are getting more fretful about whether there will be enough power demand to go around.
For them, selling into a tight market in the 2030s would be a nice way to fund the continued commercialization of their technologies.
For them, selling into a tight market in the 2030s would be a nice way to fund the continued commercialization of their technologies.
Exhibit A is Oklo, the nuclear-reactor developer backed by OpenAI’s Sam Altman. Its shares have lost roughly 75% of their value since it briefly hit a valuation north of $25 billion last October, around the peak of AI power mania. Oklo has deals to provide more than 14 gigawatts of power for Meta and others, but has yet to secure key permits, let alone build a power plant.
Data-center construction may not have to collapse in a full-blown AI bust to frustrate the plans of companies hoping for a long boom. It just has to lag behind the most fevered forecasts. Access to skilled labor and other bottlenecks are already capping the pace of construction.
“At some point you have to say, ‘all right, who’s actually selling stuff to data centers today?’” said James West, an analyst at Melius Research.
These concerns are weighing on various power stocks, including some recent additions to the stock market in a busy period for energy IPOs. Standard Nuclear, a uranium fuel producer that could serve novel reactors, has slumped 36% since its initial public offering last week. It raised $150 million after slashing its target due to tepid demand.
Another newcomer that has lost its shine with investors is Fervo Energy, which is adapting fracking techniques to provide geothermal energy. Grouping Fervo with out-of-favor advanced-nuclear plays, analysts at Jefferies argued this week, “is unfair.” While Fervo’s technology is still being proven, its first plant is due to start up this year and reach 100 megawatts of capacity in early 2027.
That’s warp speed compared with how long it takes to turn nuclear-reactor blueprints into power plants. Still, it’s a long path for investors who are uneasy about whether the market will still be booming by the time new power sources become widely available.
Concern that data-center construction could stumble isn’t just weighing on developers developing new technologies. Other newly listed companies that have slipped in recent weeks include Innio, which competes with Caterpillar and others to sell reciprocating engines used to provide off-grid power. Its plan to increase its manufacturing capacity could come unstuck if the market grows less than expected.
Big bets on future demand are a risk even for the suppliers that so far have benefited the most from the AI power boom. GE Vernova, which makes gas turbines, this week reported an 88% increase in orders. Still, the shares dipped after the company set a new target to expand its manufacturing capacity by 2030.
“Today what investors are willing to pay for is the pre-2030, pre-2032 narratives,” said BNP Paribas analyst Moses Sutton. “They want to put less weight into what they believe will happen in the 2030s.”
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