Investors are using AI for financial decisions. They still want a human advisor.

There is also a divide between U.S. investors and their global peers: 57% of affluent investors in the U.S. report using AI for financial and investment tasks compared with 73% of affluent investors globally, according to the survey. Oden notes an interesting dichotomy: Many of the best known artificial intelligence companies are based in the U.S., but when it comes to using AI for financial and investment tasks, American investors are lagging behind their global peers.