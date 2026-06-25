Investors are using AI for financial decisions. They still want a human advisor.

Even as more investors use artificial intelligence to inform their financial and investment decisions, they still want a human touch.
That is one of several findings from a new survey commissioned by global bank HSBC, which found that many U.S. investors are embracing a hybrid approach that involves relying on AI for analysis and research, but turning to a human financial advisor for strategic expertise and reassurance.
“Clients are more informed and more confident because when they go into a meeting with their advisor they feel AI has given them the information to ask the right question,” says Racquel Oden, head of international wealth management and private banking, U.S. at HSBC. “But trust still sits with the human being.”
Investment ideas are also more likely to come from a human being than AI, according to the survey. Fifty-nine percent of U.S. respondents said their last investment idea came from a financial professional. That compares to 19% who cited AI.