Investors should think beyond tech to access AI investment momentum
SummaryInvestors looking to buy into momentum around artificial intelligence should consider stocks outside of the technology sector, said Ron Temple, chief market strategist at financial advisory and asset-management firm Lazard.
SYDNEY—Investors looking to buy into momentum around artificial intelligence should consider stocks outside of the technology sector.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more