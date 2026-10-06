Is AI deciding what you pay at McDonald’s? New US lawsuit raises antitrust questions

McDonald’s is facing a proposed nationwide class-action lawsuit in the US over allegations that its AI-powered pricing system helped coordinate menu prices across franchise and company-owned restaurants. Michael Thomas, a customer from Illinois, filed a lawsuit on 2 October in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against McDonald's, alleging that the company violated US antitrust laws by relying on nonpublic sales data to develop pricing recommendations, according to Reuters.

According to the complaint, since at least 2019, McDonald's has been using machine-learning technologies to analyse transaction data across its restaurant chain. McDonald's rejects the claims and said franchisees are responsible for determining their own prices.

What does lawsuit allege? The 2 October court complaint said McDonald's relied on confidential sales information from its franchised and company-operated restaurants to develop location-specific pricing recommendations. The plaintiff alleges that disseminating those suggestions to independent restaurants violated the Sherman Antitrust Act.

“Independent businesses must set their prices independently,” the complaint states.

The lawsuit claims that McDonald's tracked franchisees who deviated from its suggested price points and coerced them into using the pricing tools. The plaintiff also alleged that it became mandatory to participate in the system from January this year.

How does McDonald’s AI pricing system work? According to a Reuters report on 29 September, McDonald’s pricing engine can use ML algorithms to analyse millions of transactions from almost 14,000 restaurants in the United States every day. The system creates an optimal price per menu item, taking into account local market conditions, customer behaviour, etc., to produce what McDonald's calls an optimal price.

Reuters also said that prices for the same item can vary from one nearby restaurant to another. One month later, its analysis of the McDonald's app revealed a $5.69 Big Mac at a McDonald's operated by one company in Fresno, California, and a $6.89 Big Mac at a McDonald's two miles away, the same difference it found a year ago. Reuters said it could not confirm whether the difference resulted from the AI recommendations.

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What did McDonald’s say? In an official statement dated 1 October, McDonald's denied the allegations in a corporate statement titled Separating Fact from Fiction: AI Does Not Set Prices at McDonald's.

The company said its AI solution provides recommendations for each restaurant but does not determine or adjust prices. Franchisees are left to set their own prices and decide whether to adopt the recommendations independently, the company said. McDonald's also claimed it didn't employ dynamic pricing.

“AI is not the one that determines what a Big Mac costs or any other item on the menu,” McDonald's said.

The company said it is also common business practice to use cost, competition and customer demand as the basis for pricing tools. It added that market conditions will differ for restaurants just a few miles apart.

Why could the case matter for AI pricing? In the United States, algorithmic pricing is a subject of increased attention. Cases like these have been filed by plaintiffs claiming that companies have been using algorithms to coordinate prices across a range of industries, including hotels and apartment rentals, according to Reuters.

The central issue in the McDonald’s case may therefore not be whether AI literally sets the price of a Big Mac. Rather, the court may be forced to analyze whether an AI system based on shared, nonpublic data can affect the price of independent companies.