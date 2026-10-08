Is ChatGPT safe for teens? Common Sense flags gaps as OpenAI touts learning benefits

OpenAI says its ChatGPT experience for teens helps them learn, prepare for college and build study skills. But new findings from Common Sense Media raise a bigger question: is ChatGPT safe enough for teenagers?

The Youth AI Safety Institute at Common Sense Media tested ChatGPT for Teens using more than 4,000 prompts from accounts set up by users aged 13 to 17. In its report, released in October 2026, the watchdog said some key safeguards “failed” and rated the experience an “unacceptable risk”. OpenAI, meanwhile, has pointed to encouraging early adoption figures and new education-focused features.

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Common Sense flags five major safety gaps The Youth AI Safety Institute reports that safety warnings were not necessarily activated when testers talked about self-harming, suicide, or anorexia. A few times, it has been said that teenagers were discussing ‘sensitive' topics for as long as an hour without their parents receiving an alert.

The watchdog also found gaps in crisis intervention. The evaluation revealed that ChatGPT did not suggest professional help in over a quarter of the applicable tests. This was below the Institute's 95% safety threshold on three of five key harm categories, the Institute said.

There were also concerns about the study mode. Testers were said to have circumvented the restrictions and completed their homework. Elaborating on the assessment, the chatbot was able to portray human emotions and preferences even amidst measures taken to minimise emotional bonding.

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Another worry was age detection. Common Sense said adult-registered test accounts did not switch to the teen experience even after users explicitly identified themselves as 13 years old.

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OpenAI points to learning, not excessive use OpenAI has painted a different picture. In an October 2026 update, the company stated that teens who have access to ChatGPT for Teens have sent on average 2.7 million more learning-related messages than teens who haven't yet received access.

OpenAI reported that within a single week, almost 1.2 million teens utilised learning visualisations, and over 180,000 teens used study mode to get step-by-step learning support. Teens also spend an average of less than 15 minutes a day on ChatGPT, the company added.

Less than 2% of teens use the service for more than three hours in a row, OpenAI said. Of those longer sessions, over 80% had at least one learning-related prompt.

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New college and study tools are coming OpenAI is also looking to improve the teenager experience. The company is introducing College Planner, which will assist students in marking down college application requirements and deadlines, financial aid procedures, and college scholarships.

It's also introducing flashcards and simpler quiz-making. Students can upload notes and convert them into study materials, capture multiple photos and combine them into a PDF for use in ChatGPT.

OpenAI also announced support for Boston Children's Hospital's Digital Wellness Lab and its Student Advisory Council for three years to collect feedback from youth on AI safety, parental controls, and AI literacy.

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The safety question remains Teenagers are using ChatGPT extensively for education, as evidenced by OpenAI's usage statistics. However, having usage data does not prove that the safeguards work when something goes wrong.

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Common Sense Media is urging independent evaluations of age-detection, crisis-intervention, and parental-notification systems prior to the full reintroduction of ChatGPT to younger audiences.

The two sets of findings, therefore, point to the same unresolved issue: ChatGPT may be useful for teens, but usefulness and safety are not the same thing.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.