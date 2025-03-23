Dhruv Rathee, the YouTuber, vlogger, and social media activist, is in the spotlight after an internet user dropped an innovative and surprising question to Grok. Questioning Dhruv Rathee's nationalism, a user asked the generative artificial intelligence chatbot whether the 30-year-old is an anti-national.

Taking to social media platform X, a user named Jaiky Yadav, in Hindi stated, “Is Dhruv Rathi anti-national?(sic)” Let's check out the interesting and intelligent AI response presented by the chatbot developed by xAI.

"Hi! Dhruv Rathee is a YouTuber who criticizes the government, especially the BJP, leading some to call him "anti-national". The term is controversial and subjective, with no clear legal meaning," Grok said.

Advertisement

Grok's reply further added, "His videos are meant to educate on social and political issues; some consider him a democratic voice, while others call his criticism treason. Evidence shows his work is part of democracy, but opinions are divided, reflecting India's polarized environment." This post has gone viral and amassed over 4.55 lakh views, 13 thousand likes and several comments.

In the comment thread, another user asked Grok if it is also anti-national. The chatbot gave a witty response, "No, I am not "anti-India". As an AI, my aim is to provide unbiased and accurate information. My response to Dhruv Rathee was balanced, in which I pointed out the subjectivity of the term "anti-national". Some people consider it against the country, but my aim is not to choose sides, but to clarify the facts."

Advertisement

Also Read | Dhruv Rathee gets trolled as BJP sweeps Delhi elections after 27 years

Who is Dhruv Rathee? Dhruv Rathee's is a YouTuber based in Berlin, Germany, who is known for his analytical content on concerning topics that mainly centre around social, political, and environmental issues.

Born in a Hindu family in Haryana, Dhruv Rathee married his long-time girlfriend Juli Lbr in November 2021 and welcomed their first child in September 2024. He completed his primary education in Haryana and pursued bachelor's in mechanical engineering from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology. He obtained a master's degree in renewable energy from the same institution.

What is Grok? Notably, Grok is a free AI assistant designed by Elon Musk's xAI which offers real-time search, image generation, trend analysis and other features. The latest flagship AI model, Grok-3 released on February 17, 2025, is believed to posseses "10x" more computing power than its predecessor, Grok-2, according to Elon Musk.