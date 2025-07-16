Is that you or ChatGPT talking? Humans are starting to talk like chatbots, study finds

The rise of artificial intelligence appears to be influencing more than just search engines and productivity tools, it is also changing how humans speak.

A new study by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Germany suggests that people are increasingly adopting language patterns typically associated with AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, reported India Today.

Reportedly, researchers examined more than 360,000 YouTube videos and 770,000 podcast episodes released both prior to and following the debut of ChatGPT in late 2022. Their analysis revealed a distinct rise in the use of words frequently associated with language generated by AI models.

Words like meticulous, realm, and boast have become more frequent in human speech, the researchers noted. One particular word, delve, stood out as a recurring term and has been described by study co-author Hiromu Yakura as a kind of “linguistic watermark” of AI’s growing presence in spoken discourse.

“This marks the beginning of a closed cultural feedback loop,” the study states, referring to the phenomenon of machines learning from humans, only to influence those very humans in return. The researchers believe that this reciprocal dynamic may shape the future of human language in subtle but significant ways.

The report adds that the changes go beyond vocabulary. According to co-author Levin Brinkmann, people are increasingly mimicking not just the words, but also the tone and structure of chatbot responses. This includes more polished, formal sentence constructions and a shift towards emotionally neutral delivery, features typical of AI-generated content.

“It’s natural for humans to imitate one another,” Brinkmann said, “but we’re now imitating machines.”

While previous studies have explored how AI affects written language, this new research focuses specifically on spoken communication. The researchers argue that this trend is evident across various platforms, including online lectures, podcasts, and casual conversations.

The implications, according to the study, raise concerns. Some scholars warn that this shift could result in a loss of linguistic diversity and spontaneity. Mor Naaman of Cornell Tech, not involved in the study, said that as people rely more on AI to express themselves, there is a risk of losing the personal and emotional elements that make human communication distinct. “We stop articulating our own thoughts and start expressing what AI structures for us,” Naaman noted.

Although tools like autocorrect and smart replies offer convenience, the study suggests that growing reliance on AI may gradually erode individual voice and authenticity in communication.

The research has been published as a preprint on the server arXiv, and further peer-reviewed studies may follow to examine the long-term effects of AI-influenced speech patterns.