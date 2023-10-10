Is the Eye the Window to Alzheimer’s?

Artificial intelligence technologies could speed up the process of getting a diagnosis and make it cheaper. RetiSpec’s AI reads scans from a camera that can be attached to machines already available in most optometrists’ offices, for example. The camera measures a wider range of the spectrum than the human eye can see, which allows the AI to detect unique optical signatures that correspond with the presence of amyloid in the brain. The model, which delivers results instantaneously, was 80% accurate in detecting such signatures in a recent study of 271 patients.

