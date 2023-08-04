Israeli AI Startup Vesttoo Sparks a Global Insurance Scandal
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Aug 2023, 06:24 PM IST
Summary
- Tel Aviv-based firm, facing questions about fake documents, may fire its founders
A hot Israeli startup promised to use artificial intelligence to spread the risk of insurance policies. Now, Vesttoo is embroiled in scandal thanks to an old-fashioned problem: an alleged multibillion-dollar fraud involving faked letters of credit.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less