‘It's the ecosystem, stupid!’: Anand Mahindra believes India's software talent could be its biggest advantage in AI race

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra believes India could emerge as a major beneficiary of the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom, arguing that the country's biggest opportunity may lie not in manufacturing advanced chips or developing foundational large language models (LLMs), but in building an extensive AI ecosystem.

In a post on X, Mahindra highlighted India's third-place position in Stanford University's Global AI Vibrancy rankings, saying the country had a promising opportunity to capitalise on its software talent, systems integration expertise and large domestic market for AI applications.

Mahindra argued that the next phase of the AI revolution could be driven by the development of applications, specialised industry solutions and enterprise-wide adoption rather than just advances in foundational AI technologies.

"Stanford now ranks India #3 in global AI vibrancy," Mahindra wrote.

Acknowledging that India does not manufacture the world's most advanced semiconductor chips or lead the development of foundational LLMs, he said the country could still carve out a significant position in the global AI landscape.

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‘It’s the ecosystem, stupid!’: Anand Mahindra on India's AI opportunity Drawing a parallel with the smartphone revolution, Mahindra said the technology created the platform, but applications were what unlocked its potential.

He recalled an analogy he had used in Tech Mahindra's annual report, arguing that the same principle could apply to artificial intelligence.

"Smartphones created the platform. Apps unlocked their potential," he wrote.

Invoking the famous political phrase popularised by James Carville, Mahindra suggested that the defining principle of the AI revolution should be: "It's the ecosystem, stupid!"

According to him, the real explosion in AI applications, domain expertise and enterprise-wide deployment may still be ahead.

He believes India's strengths in software development, systems integration and its enormous domestic market could give it an advantage as businesses increasingly adopt AI across sectors.

India could benefit from AI applications boom Mahindra's comments come amid growing global competition to establish leadership in artificial intelligence. While the US and China remain ahead in several areas, including advanced chip development and foundational AI models, India has been strengthening its position in AI research, talent and adoption.