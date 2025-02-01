It’s time for AI to come home

Put aside the claims that can’t be confirmed. What kind of presumably second-rate chips did it use? How little did it spend training its derivative large language model? Likewise, if analysts at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies are correct, DeepSeek trained itself on information illicitly gleaned as an enterprise client of America’s pioneering OpenAI. In some instances, the Chinese chatbot will even mistakenly identify itself as OpenAI’s ChatGPT if asked.

Still the basic story of DeepSeek seems to hold up. Outside China’s government-run industrial policy, a young hedge-fund guy using his own money reproduced a highly competitive AI chatbot with genuine innovations to reduce costs and improve performance.

Liang Wenfeng’s project, which he partly revealed in an open-source release, rattled global markets this week but also confirmed the direction Western tech leaders have taken. Mr. Liang is less interested in building a business, he says, than joining the global quest, using so-called large language models, for artificial general intelligence—in machines, the human-like capacity to learn, plan and create new things in the world.

Any good neurotic moment should bring up questions lurking below the surface. When technology diffuses so widely and quickly, and major innovations can still emerge from unexpected quarters, the U.S. and China probably should give up any notion of capturing a lasting advantage.

One or both, though, can sabotage themselves by imposing too much and the wrong kind of government control, including using state funding to dominate the research agenda, in this case more likely to impede progress than speed it up.

Mr. Liang’s cost-slicing, meanwhile, has many investors ironically thinking less about big ambitions and more about rolling out good-enough AI products and services now that can start making money.

The DeepSeek panic sends conflicting messages then: The race is on. Slow down.

When candidate Donald Trump visited Silicon Valley in June, he got a face full of the China threat from local AI luminaries. Ditto Joe Biden foreign-policy aide Jake Sullivan in his parting pearls to reporters.

The reasons are straightforward. AI is expected to accelerate productivity growth, a vital constituent of national strength. Supersmart weapons are coming and will be able to recognize and neutralize threats before a human can get in the loop. Which targets to destroy and in what order, using scarce resources for optimal effect, has long been a high-level military planning puzzle. AI will transform it.

My own instinct, which is probably not worth much, is skepticism about LLMs as the route to machine superintelligence. Likewise China isn’t the Soviet Union. Withholding the latest chips and chipmaking equipment is clearly driving up Beijing’s costs—even Mr. Liang says so. But whether the benefit to the U.S. is worth the effort is harder to know.

For whatever reason, experts in a field tend to overestimate its rate of advance. Experts who specialize in forecasting (and the pitfalls of forecasting) show up in surveys as far less sanguine that superintelligence is just around the corner.

So notice that the outsider Mr. Liang, while talking up a pure research and superintelligence, reportedly plans to start offering commercial access to DeepSeek for 1/20th the price of OpenAI.

LLMs use novel nonhuman processes to create human-seeming word output (or images or computer code). These processes aren’t at all comparable to thinking. Such models employ arcane statistical methods to decide what word or pixel or coding term to deploy next in a string based on patterns observed in vast text or image archives.

But whatever you call it, existing AI clearly is ready to turn the many-click chores of daily life into one-click chores. You know, cancel your dinner reservation automatically when your date sends an email begging off. Around the corner: Instead of searching fruitlessly for something to watch, how about asking your HBO-licensed streaming app to conjure up a new “Sopranos" season with, say, a 2017 Trump presidential subplot?

Established tech firms, even as their shares took a knock in Monday’s DeepSeek selloff, have a lot to gain. They already have billions of customers for services, from email to photo cataloging to personal finance, that plead to be enhanced using “good enough" LLM-based artificial intelligence.

Global collaboration has long been central to U.S. tech leadership. China is a problem because it often wants to steal our advances rather than pay for them. Better information security has been needed by U.S. businesses and government agencies for so long that Americans now shrug off news accounts of the latest Chinese theft. In one way, DeepSeek is nothing new under the sun.